Daraz Bangladesh launches programmes to support SME

Daraz, a global online market, has implemented several programmes to support the Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) sector during the pandemic.

Two of the significant initiatives out of the many were the Daraz Seller Moitree Programme and Seller Finance Programme over the years, said a press release.

Under the Daraz Seller Moitree Programme, local marketplace sellers can avail the benefits of 0% commission for the first 30 days of being associated with the platform.

The sellers are given 24 hours of verification time if the proper documents are provided along with free packaging materials. In addition, they will also receive weekly training sessions, which will include necessary information regarding e-commerce and the procedure of navigating through Daraz's platform.

Daraz Seller Finance Programme acts as the bridge between the financial institution and its valued sellers. The programme simplifies the application process and ensures that loans are received on a timely basis.

Apart from these projects, Daraz is also continuously implementing plenty of programmes every month to ensure that the SME sector of the country reaches its full potential.

On this occasion, Kamrul Hasan, Commercial Director, Seller Marketplace, Business Intelligence, Daraz Bangladesh, said "The pandemic has affected businesses in all industries. As a result, organisations have to modify their operational activities to navigate the pandemic smoothly."

"While the giant companies have quickly adapted to the new change due to available resources and technology, but SMEs nationwide were immensely affected and tackled financial crisis. We aim to support and provide opportunities to the SME sector during these unprecedented times.", he said.