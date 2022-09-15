Dan Cake to introduce 'Breakfast Solution'

After mesmerising Bangladeshi customers with top-of-the-line cakes and cookies for past seven years, Dan Cake is going to introduce 'Breakfast Solutions' with three new products- milk breads, tortilla ruti and croissants.

This new category expansion is going to ensure healthy breakfast solution for modern families. To assure fresh delivery of these daily consumable breakfast items to their customers, Dan Cake is also strengthening their delivery channel, says a press release.

Shaheed Bin Sarowar, head of marketing of Dan Foods limited also emphasised on the need of healthy breakfast saying, "Keeping the demanding nature of metro life and need of a healthy breakfast in mind , Dan Cake is launching the Breakfast Solutions category. We expect this range of products to help the metro dwellers to get a healthy start to their day."

"European recipes are followed in the manufacturing of every Dan Cake Breakfast Solution product. Every step from the collection of raw materials to packaging of the product is done in compliance with hygiene standards," he added.

