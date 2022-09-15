Dan Cake to introduce 'Breakfast Solution'

Corporates

TBS Report
15 September, 2022, 10:00 am
Last modified: 15 September, 2022, 12:55 pm

Related News

Dan Cake to introduce 'Breakfast Solution'

TBS Report
15 September, 2022, 10:00 am
Last modified: 15 September, 2022, 12:55 pm
Dan Cake to introduce &#039;Breakfast Solution&#039;

After mesmerising Bangladeshi customers with top-of-the-line cakes and cookies for past seven years, Dan Cake is going to introduce 'Breakfast Solutions' with three new products- milk breads, tortilla ruti and croissants.

This new category expansion is going to ensure healthy breakfast solution for modern families. To assure fresh delivery of these daily consumable breakfast items to their customers, Dan Cake is also strengthening their delivery channel, says a press release. 

Shaheed Bin Sarowar, head of marketing of Dan Foods limited also emphasised on the need of healthy breakfast saying, "Keeping the demanding nature of metro life and need of a healthy breakfast in mind , Dan Cake is launching the Breakfast Solutions category. We expect this range of products to help the metro dwellers to get a healthy start to their day."

"European recipes are followed in the manufacturing of every Dan Cake Breakfast Solution product. Every step from the collection of raw materials to packaging of the product is done in compliance with hygiene standards," he added.
 

Dan Cake / food

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Advocates suggest that the four-day work week can increase worker satisfaction and productivity. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The four-day work week: Who is trialling it and does it work?

2h | Pursuit
Sketch: TBS

He thought he would grow up to be a rickshaw-puller. Instead he is a US exchange student

4h | Pursuit
A man walks with children amid flood water along a road, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Nowshera, Pakistan August 30, 2022. Photo: Reuters

Pakistan and the fight for climate justice

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Different greenback rates for different people: A new set of challenges

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Scientists find two more planets like Earth

Scientists find two more planets like Earth

50m | Videos
Is PS5 the future of console gaming?

Is PS5 the future of console gaming?

50m | Videos
Nilachal's blind singer amazes tourists

Nilachal's blind singer amazes tourists

14h | Videos
Ignored plan that could have brought relief to the city!

Ignored plan that could have brought relief to the city!

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

3
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Food

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka

4
Illustration: TBS
Education

Skill gaps between academia and industry widening

5
Tax return verification goes online
Economy

Tax return verification goes online

6
Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation
Stocks

Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation