CVC Finance signs agreement with Intercloud for cloud computing services

Corporates

TBS Report
16 November, 2021, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2021, 06:14 pm

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Financial institution CVC Finance Limited has recently inked an agreement with Brilliant Cloud to provide customers with cloud computing services. 

Brilliant, a brand of Intercloud Ltd is the first company in Bangladesh to provide public cloud services, as well as data, VAS, PBX, SMS and internet facilities.  

Managing Director of CVC Finance Limited Syed Minhaj Ahmed and Director and Chief Marketing Officer of InterCloud Ltd Hasibur Rashid signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations at CVC Finance's head office in Banani, Dhaka, reads a press release.

Syed Minhaj Ahmed said "This technological collaboration is a milestone in the finance industry, a new footprint has been formed in the cloud computing services arena in Bangladesh." 

"We are proud to partner with a forward-looking financial institution like CVC Finance Limited, we are happy to see CVC Finance is adopting the technological innovations in the financial industry," said Hasibur Rashid.

Other high-up officials from both organisations were present during the signing ceremony. 

CVC Finance Limited won the UNCDF's Women Enterprise Recovery Fund, to roll out the pilot project "Digital Un-Divide", enabling small women entrepreneurs in transforming the way they do their businesses.

