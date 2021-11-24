Cox’s Bazar has potential to be an economic zone: Sri Lankan high commissioner

Cox's Bazar has all the facilities for recreation and can become an economic zone with proper planning, said Sri Lankan High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sudarshan Deepal Suresh Seneviratne.

He also said that the Sri Lankan Government is very much interested to work with Bangladeshi in transforming Cox's Bazar into a world class tourist spot and economic zone.

Sudarshan Deepal Suresh Seneviratne made the observations while inaugurating the five-day long "Sri Lankan Food Festival" at the Sea Pearl Beach Resort and Spa on Wednesday.

He thanked the Sea Pearl Beach Resort for the arrangement and said the delicious food along with the greetings of the hotel staff in Sri Lankan language is giving him the feeling of visiting Sri Lanka.

Navid Ahsan Chowdhury, AGM of Sea Pearl Beach Resort, said the Sri Lankan food on display at the festival is one of the most diverse in terms of taste.

Sri Lankan food culture is very rich and the festival has been organised for the food lovers of Cox's Bazar to get a taste of Sri Lankan cuisine, he added.

Sea Pearl Beach Resort and Spa's Group General Manager Azeem Shah, Restaurant Manager Ashiq Ayan and other senior officials of the hotel and family members of the Sri Lankan high commissioner were present at the inauguration ceremony.

The five-day festival is being jointly organized by Sea Pearl and Sri Lankan High Commission in Bangladesh. Novo Airways is the airline partner of this event.

The food festival which started on Tuesday will continue till 27 November between 7pm and 10:30pm every day. Anyone can take part in the event by calling the number – 01844016016.

According to the organizers 90-95 kinds of delicious food is being provided in the festival.