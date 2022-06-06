Community Bank holds workshop on ‘Challenges and Readiness for 4th IR’

Photo: Courtesy
Community Bank Training Academy organised a training workshop on the 'Challenges and Readiness for the Fourth Industrial Revolution' on 4 June.

Managing Director and CEO of the bank, Masihul Huq Chowdhury, inaugurated the workshop as the session chair, said a press release. 

In his inaugural speech, Chowdhury focused on the bank's initiatives for a successful rollout of digital-first strategies to serve its customers from alternate delivery channels with a unique digital banking experience.

He also urged the importance of technological advancements for adapting the challenges of the 4th Industrial Revolution in the banking industry.

Mohammed Ishaque Miah, director and systems manager, Information Systems Development and Support Department of Bangladesh Bank attended the programme as chief guest.

In his deliberations, he discussed Bangladesh Bank's initiatives on the Fourth IR and the history of Industrial revolution, and the required strategies to tackle the challenges posed by the 4th IR.

Golam Mohammed Bhuiyan, national consultant and deputy secretary, a2i Project, SM Tofayel Ahmad, systems analyst and joint director, Information Systems Development and Support Department of Bangladesh Bank conducted sessions in the training programme. 

Among others, Deputy Managing Director and CBO, SM Mainul Kabir, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Mohammad Abdul Qaium Khan also attended the programme.

About 40 more senior officials of the bank also participated in the programme virtually.

