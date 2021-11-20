Commerce Minister lauds businessmen for contributing to development 

TBS Report
20 November, 2021, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 20 November, 2021, 05:37 pm

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi MP on Saturday praised the business community for their role in the overall development of the country and making Bangladesh one of the fastest-growing economies. 

He made such remarks while inaugurating the National Committee Secretariat of International Chamber of Commerce-Bangladesh (ICCB)-The World Business Organization at Gulshan, reads a press release.  

He wished that the business community together with the public sector will continue to work to fulfil the vision of Prime Minister Shaikh Hasina in making Bangladesh a developed country by 2041. 

The Minister also launched ICCB Business Directory which contains basic information about Bangladesh, information for trade and investment and FDI. 

The first Directory was published in 2008.

ICC Bangladesh President Mahbubur Rahman said ICCB had so far organised seven International and Regional Conferences which were attended by Heads of State, Heads of Governments, Ministers, Heads of International Agencies, business leaders, professionals and experts from home and abroad. 

Mahbubur Rahman acknowledged ICCB Founding Vice President Late Latifur Rahman, AK Azad, Kutubuddin Ahmed, Anwar ul Alam Chowdhury Parvez, Tapan Chowdhury. ASM Quasem and Md. Fazlul Haque played a key role in mobilising the resources for buying new office premises.

The inaugural ceremony among others was attended by Apex Group Chairman Syed Manzur Elahi, former Foreign Minister Barrister Anisul Islam Mahmud MP, Pubali Bank Chairman Monzurur Rahman; IPDC Chairman Md Abdul Karim, AK Khan and Company Director Salahuddin Kasem Khan, ICCB Executive Board Members Abdul Hai Sarker, ASM Quasem, Aftab ul Islam, Faruque Hassan, Kutubuddin Ahmed, Mahbubul Alam, Md Fazlul Hoque, Mir Nasir Hossain,  Mohammad Hatem, Simeen Rahman and heads of commercial banks, national and multinational companies.

