‘Coca-Cola on Campus’ webinar introduces young talent development programmes to upskill youth

TBS Report
15 May, 2022, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2022, 06:20 pm

Coca-Cola Bottling Investments Group (BIG) has recently presented its first webinar 'Coca-Cola on Campus', connecting students of 15 countries with world-class leaders from various functions within the organisation.

International Beverages Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of the Coca-Cola company, connected Bangladeshi students to partake in this global session, reads a press release.
 
The virtual session was designed to give global exposure to students from 15 countries and give them clarity regarding the three flagship programmes introduced by Coca-Cola. 

Students also received the opportunity to hear and learn from both global and local leaders while they shared what they expect from young talents, tips for a successful career, and learn from real-life experiences. 

Moreover, students also got a glimpse of life at coke, developmental opportunities, and its culture. 

Introducing three special Young Talent Development Programmes, Cola-Cola is offering students who are fresh graduates or in their last year of university the opportunity to upskill themselves. 

Coca-Cola Student Internship Programme (SIP) is an internship opportunity, offering students to work both full-time and part-time. Coca-Cola Excel is a six-month graduate trainee programme that provides graduate trainees the prospect of availing a permanent position after the completion of the traineeship based on performance and available opportunities. 

The Coca-Cola Aspire Future Leaders Programme is a two-year-long management trainee programme that focuses on grooming young graduates to take on strategic and operational projects while preparing them to become leaders of tomorrow. These programmes are all set to help increase young talent's motivation and enhance their opportunities for more effective learning. The application for the Aspire Future Leaders Programme is open for the aspiring students. 

Drew Fernandez, chief people officer of Coca-Cola Bottling Investment Group (BIG); Shehzad Lalwani, chief talent & development officer of BIG; Jake Bustos, head of employer branding & talent acquisition of BIG attended the Global session. 

The guest speakers in the Bangladesh session were Tapas Kumar Mondal, managing director at Coca-Cola Bangladesh Beverages; Mohsinul Haque, human resources director; Anowarul Amin, director of public affairs–communications and sustainability; Taslima Hasnat Jaigirder, talent & development head (Southwest Asia); Md Jahidul Hoque, head of general trade, and Mimosa Kamal, sales analyst.

