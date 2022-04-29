CMSF settles 93% claims of unresolved dividends before Eid

Capital Market Stabilisation Fund (CMSF) has settled the unresolved claims of 30 more investors.

Some Tk20.15 lakh has been discharged on Thursday (28 April) which amounts to 93% of the total claims, reads a press release.

The CMSF was formed under the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission's (BSEC) "The BSEC (Capital Market Stabilisation Fund) Rules, 2021" and one of the major responsibilities of this fund is to settle the claims of investors.

As part of this responsibility, CMSF settled the claims of 30 investors at a ceremony including five women.

On 15 March, CMSF officially launched a claim settlement service whereby Tk1.17 lakh claimed by 18 investors was settled.

BSEC Chairman Prof Shibli Rubaiyat ul Islam handed over the cheques to the investors at the function presided over by CMSF Chairman Md Nojibur Rahman.

Also present on the occasion were BSEC Commissioner Dr Sheikh Shamsuddin Ahmed, members of CMSF Board of Governors and invited guests.

CMSF Chairman Nojibur Rahman said, "We are working to ensure the broader interests of the investors and to settle the claims immediately subject to proper verification."

"We firmly believe that the activities of CMSF will bring about positive change in the capital market," he added.