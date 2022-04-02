CMSF to launch Golden Jubilee Mutual Fund

Corporates

TBS Report
02 April, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 02 April, 2022, 04:20 pm

Related News

CMSF to launch Golden Jubilee Mutual Fund

TBS Report
02 April, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 02 April, 2022, 04:20 pm
CMSF to launch Golden Jubilee Mutual Fund

Capital Market Stabilization Fund (CMSF) has taken the decision to launch Golden Jubilee Mutual Fund to create positive vibration in the Capital Market in Bangladesh. 

The fund is dedicated to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and to commemorate the Golden Jubilee of Independence Day and Mujib Year, reads a press release.

 The fund, titled, "ICB AMCL CMSF Golden Jubilee Mutual Fund" is worth Tk100 crores. It is also a closed-end mutual fund with a Unit Face Value of Tk10. 

ICB AMCL will serve as the "Fund Manager", BRAC Bank Limited as the 'Custodian' and BGIC as the "Trustee" of the Fund. 

"The management of this mutual fund has been designed in such a way that the fund would never decrease rather increase gradually. So, investors can expect good returns," said BSEC Chairman Prof Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam.

He further said in a CMSF programme that mutual funds play the biggest role in the stock market all over the world and the commission is working to boost the enthusiasm of the general public towards mutual funds in the country. 

CMSF has been established by the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) under the BSEC (Capital Market Stabilization Fund) Rules, 2021.

BSEC has approved the draft Trust Deed and Investment Management Agreement of 'ICB AMCL CMSF Golden Jubilee Mutual Fund' on 31 March. 

As per the Rule, CMSF acts as a custodian of cash and stocks in favour of the investors as received by transferring unclaimed and undistributed cash or stock dividend, non-refunded public subscription money, and un-allotted rights shares from the issuer of listed securities. 

Cash or stock deposited in the fund will be paid or settled on due claims by the shareholders or investors at any time.

CMSF / BSEC / Mutual Fund

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Imran Khan has been posturing himself as an &#039;anti-West&#039; leader. Photo: Reuters

Pakistan: Why is Imran Khan blaming the West for his downfall?

2h | Panorama
While Bangladesh abstained from voting in the first UNGA resolution on Ukraine, it voted in favour in the second one. Photo: Reuters

How is Bangladesh handling the Ukraine crisis?

6h | Panorama
Although Abdullah Babul, Nanna Miya&#039;s nephew and successor (pictured) did not disclose the current cook’s name, he said that they were all taught by Haji Nanna himself. Photo: Noor A Alam

From serving polao on mats to becoming a beloved local brand: The story of Haji Nanna Biryani

1d | Panorama
Imran Khan: Back to the pavilion?

Imran Khan: Back to the pavilion?

1d | Analysis

More Videos from TBS

Products made from yielding materials are going abroad

Products made from yielding materials are going abroad

1h | Videos
Hubble telescope spots most distant star on record

Hubble telescope spots most distant star on record

2h | Videos
Bruce Willis to retire after diagnosed with Aphasia

Bruce Willis to retire after diagnosed with Aphasia

5h | Videos
Floating bridge in Satkhira's Pratapnagar to the rescue

Floating bridge in Satkhira's Pratapnagar to the rescue

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

2
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

3
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online

4
Amir Khan. Photo: Collected
Splash

Aamir Khan decided to quit film Industry ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha release

5
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

6
People queue outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in Colombo, Sept. 3 Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP
Economy

Sri Lanka seeks new $250M swap from Bangladesh