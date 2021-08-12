Canada joins BRAC in Strategic Partnership to support the vulnerable

Corporates

TBS Report
12 August, 2021, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2021, 03:09 pm

Related News

Canada joins BRAC in Strategic Partnership to support the vulnerable

TBS Report
12 August, 2021, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2021, 03:09 pm
Canada joins BRAC in Strategic Partnership to support the vulnerable

Canda International Development Minister Karina Gould today announced CAD 45 million over the next five years to support increasing services to Bangladesh's most vulnerable and hard-to-reach population. 

Canada's support will fund BRAC led multi-sector initiatives, including programming in skills and vocational training and public health outreach tailored to reach children and families that are unable to access the services they need, said a press release. 

It will also strengthen BRAC's interventions related to human rights, sexual and reproductive health and rights, nutrition and ending gender-based violence against women and children. 

The announcement was made during Minister Gould's virtual visit to Bangladesh. 

"Canada remains committed to supporting Bangladesh in addressing the impacts of the pandemic and helping vulnerable populations respond and recover as fast as possible," she said.  

Bangladesh needs resources to combat the impact of this pandemic and sustain the momentum of socio-economic growth. This partnership will help us to keep the country on the growth trajectory and to continue our efforts in the pandemic response and the recovery process," said  BRAC Executive Director Asif Saleh.

Minister Gould visited Bhashantek slum in Dhaka to see first-hand the impacts of BRAC's urban development programming, which will receive continued support through the partnership.

BRAC / Canada

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: A torchbearer for mental health

TBS Stories: A torchbearer for mental health

1d | Videos
From footpath to Facebook: Habib Chacha’s legendary book stall goes tech

From footpath to Facebook: Habib Chacha’s legendary book stall goes tech

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

2d | Videos
Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Managing Director of City Bank Limited Mashrur Arefin. Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS
Bangladesh

City Bank MD Mashrur denies gifting car to Pori Moni

2
Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 
Economy

Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 

3
Top 5 Preaching Channels
Panorama

How religious preachers are taking hold of YouTube in Bangladesh

4
BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership
Glitz

BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership

5
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS.
Sports

BD vs AUS: Tigers fight hard but lose fourth T20I by 3 wickets

6
BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie
Glitz

BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie