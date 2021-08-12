Canada joins BRAC in Strategic Partnership to support the vulnerable

Canda International Development Minister Karina Gould today announced CAD 45 million over the next five years to support increasing services to Bangladesh's most vulnerable and hard-to-reach population.

Canada's support will fund BRAC led multi-sector initiatives, including programming in skills and vocational training and public health outreach tailored to reach children and families that are unable to access the services they need, said a press release.

It will also strengthen BRAC's interventions related to human rights, sexual and reproductive health and rights, nutrition and ending gender-based violence against women and children.

The announcement was made during Minister Gould's virtual visit to Bangladesh.

"Canada remains committed to supporting Bangladesh in addressing the impacts of the pandemic and helping vulnerable populations respond and recover as fast as possible," she said.

Bangladesh needs resources to combat the impact of this pandemic and sustain the momentum of socio-economic growth. This partnership will help us to keep the country on the growth trajectory and to continue our efforts in the pandemic response and the recovery process," said BRAC Executive Director Asif Saleh.

Minister Gould visited Bhashantek slum in Dhaka to see first-hand the impacts of BRAC's urban development programming, which will receive continued support through the partnership.