BUP holds 6th convocation

The 6th convocation of Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) 2023 was held on 22 February at BUP campus in Mirpur cantonment.

President Md Abdul Hamid graced the occasion as chief guest, reads a press release.

General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, chief of Army Staff; Bangladesh Army delivered his inspiring speech as convocation speaker. Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni was present as the special guest.

The chief guest congratulated the graduates for obtaining their degrees and urged them to significantly contribute in building a happy, prosperous, self-reliant and dignified Bangladesh as envisaged by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The President further emphasised that education should not be meant merely for securing certificates by going through notebooks; rather it must turn one as an "enlightened individual".

While sharing his wisdom, the respected convocation speaker said to build the Sonar Bangla instilling patriotism in everyone's consciousness, thoughts, and actions as dreamt by the father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

He also stated that the wisdom and knowledge gained by all should be utilised for public welfare in implementing Vision 2041.

While addressing the newly graduates, BUP Vice Chancellor Major General Md Mahbub-ul Alam mentioned that the life ahead is more exceptional, challenging, and competitive than what they have already passed through. He also stated that the education and knowledge gained from this university will enable them to meet future challenges. He specifically mentioned that BUP is committed to build a well-disciplined, and spirited citizen and is constantly working to achieve that goal.

Including foreign graduates, a total of 4,880 graduates had participated in the convocation. Amongst them 36 students were awarded with Chancellor's Gold Medal and 29 students were awarded with Vice Chancellor's Gold Medal for their outstanding performance.

Among others, honorable ministers, acting chiefs of bangladesh navy and air force, members of parliament, secretaries, media personalities, academicians, dignitaries from armed forces and various walks of life, senior officials of BUP, faculty members and students were also present in the convocation.



