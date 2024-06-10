BUP announces Tk133cr budget for FY25

Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) announced a Tk133 crore budget for the 2024-25 fiscal year at its 16th annual senate meeting today.

Treasurer Air Cdre Md Shafiqul Islam also placed a Tk129 crore revised budget for FY24 in the meeting at the university auditorium with Vice Chancellor and Senate Chairman Maj Gen Md Mahbub-ul Alam in the chair, according to a release.

At the meeting, the BUP vice chancellor said BUP is carrying out various activities to create new knowledge, expand education and develop infrastructure.

He highlighted that the army-run university has formulated an 'Academic Strategic Plan 2023-2050,' which will help it earn success at national and international levels.

In particular, he mentioned that the BUP Research Center is carrying out large-scale research activities, in addition to publishing five research journals.

Apart from the budgets, senate members also unanimously approved the annual report.

Senate Members Maj (Retd) Rafiqul Islam (Bir Uttam), MP, Mohammad Abdur Razzaque, MP, Nurul Islam Nahid, MP, Md Shahriar Alam, MP, and Maj Gen (Retd) Salahuddin Miazi, MP, secretaries from different ministries, and high officials from the armed forces, among others, were present in the meeting, conducted by ABM Faisal Baten, BUP's registrar.