BUP announces Tk133cr budget for FY25

Corporates

TBS Report
10 June, 2024, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 10 June, 2024, 09:29 pm

Related News

BUP announces Tk133cr budget for FY25

Apart from the budgets, senate members also unanimously approved the annual report

TBS Report
10 June, 2024, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 10 June, 2024, 09:29 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) announced a Tk133 crore budget for the 2024-25 fiscal year at its 16th annual senate meeting today. 

Treasurer Air Cdre Md Shafiqul Islam also placed a Tk129 crore revised budget for FY24 in the meeting at the university auditorium with Vice Chancellor and Senate Chairman Maj Gen Md Mahbub-ul Alam in the chair, according to a release. 

At the meeting, the BUP vice chancellor said BUP is carrying out various activities to create new knowledge, expand education and develop infrastructure. 

He highlighted that the army-run university has formulated an 'Academic Strategic Plan 2023-2050,' which will help it earn success at national and international levels. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In particular, he mentioned that the BUP Research Center is carrying out large-scale research activities, in addition to publishing five research journals. 

Apart from the budgets, senate members also unanimously approved the annual report. 

Senate Members Maj (Retd) Rafiqul Islam (Bir Uttam), MP, Mohammad Abdur Razzaque, MP, Nurul Islam Nahid, MP, Md Shahriar Alam, MP, and Maj Gen (Retd) Salahuddin Miazi, MP, secretaries from different ministries, and high officials from the armed forces, among others, were present in the meeting, conducted by ABM Faisal Baten, BUP's registrar.

BUP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Two Palestinian students with their Bangladeshi peers at Sher-E-Bangla Medical College &amp; Hospital. Photo: Courtesy

Palestinian students find support and hope in Bangladeshi universities

10h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Capturing your adventures on the go

11h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Kaleidoscope: The art of giving curated gifts

12h | Brands
Photos: Jackie Kabir

In the land of the pharaohs

1d | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Some Chinese nationals are involved in crimes such as money from online gambling and human trafficking

Some Chinese nationals are involved in crimes such as money from online gambling and human trafficking

45m | Videos
Economic crisis is bypassed in Budget - Citizen Platform

Economic crisis is bypassed in Budget - Citizen Platform

2h | Videos
Why Did Benny Gantz Resign from Israel's Wartime Cabinet?

Why Did Benny Gantz Resign from Israel's Wartime Cabinet?

2h | Videos
Bangladesh to face in-form South Africa in 2024 T20 World Cup

Bangladesh to face in-form South Africa in 2024 T20 World Cup

4h | Videos