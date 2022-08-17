BSFIC observes mourning day

Bangladesh Sugar and Food Industry Corporation observed National Mourning Day 2022 on the occasion the 47th martyrdom anniversary of Bangladesh's founding president Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Monday.

The national flag was hoisted at dawn, a wreath was placed at the Mujib mural set up on the premises of the Ministry of Industries, while prayer session and discussion were also organised.

At the beginning of the programme, solemn silence was observed to pay homage to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and all the martyrs of 15 August, said a press release.

BSFIC chairman Md Arifur Rahman Apu laid the wreath at the mural of the architect of independence.

BSFIC director (finance) and joint secretary Khandakar Ajim Ahmed, BSFIC Director Ashraf Ali, secretary Ruhul Amin Kaiser, officers association president Md Ataur Rahman Khan were also present among others on the occasion.