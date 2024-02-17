A brief history of Apple Gadgets

Apple Gadgets is known as one of the premier retailers of cutting-edge electronics in Bangladesh, asserting its dominance in the realm of smartphones, laptops, accessories and gadgets. Apple Gadgets strives to provide customers with top-quality mobile handsets and accessories at affordable prices.

Their vision is to become the leading brand in the country's gadget, electronics, and accessories market by gaining the trust of their valued customers, reads a press release.

In 2016, Saif Mahmud, Mohammad Shariful Islam and Abdullah-Al-Faruky founded Apple Gadgets, starting as a smartphone store in Bashundhara City Shopping Mall. Evolving into an online platform, they expanded to prime locations like Jamuna Future Park, Uttara and Dhanmondi, offering laptops and accessories.

Now a private limited company with a registered office at Green Road, Dhaka. Apple Gadgets excels in both virtual and physical sales. With a strong digital presence, has 1 million Facebook followers and over 1 million monthly website visitors through Google. Apple Gadgets has over 150+ dedicated employees driving its success.

Services

Apple Gadgets provides multiple services on their own. Such as: Smartphones, Gadgets, Laptop, Accessories Purchase, Trade-IN, Online Shopping, Home Delivery, E-Commerce, F-Commerce.

Products

Apple Gadgets offers a diverse range of cutting-edge products, ensuring that customers have access to the latest innovations in technology. Their extensive collection encompasses: Smartphones & iPad/Tablets, MacBook & Laptop, Sound Equipment, Power & Accessories, Fitness & Wearable.

Moreover, the company has an extensive variety of Peripherals, Covers & Glass, and Smart Electronics that help gadget lovers.

Other Concerns

Apple Gadgets has now started a service and repair business and the name of it is Apple Gadgets Care. They have an experienced team that repairs smartphones and other gadgets and accessories.