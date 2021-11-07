Brac’s Stitch for RMG Global Innovation Challenge

TBS Report
07 November, 2021, 01:30 pm
BRAC, H&M Foundation, and The Asia Foundation are jointly carrying out an initiative called Stitch for RMG Global Innovation Challenge.

This joint initiative comes with a dual goal of securing the livelihood of women garment workers in Bangladesh as a technology-driven future may cost their job and improve the Bangladeshi garment factories in terms of performance, sustainability, or any other aspects.

Stitch for RMG Global Innovation Challenge is aiming at crowdsourcing and facilitating innovators, startups, solutions, social enterprises, innovative businesses, scalable business ideas, and any organisations who want to test out any extension of their existing idea/business/solution; contextual to the Bangladeshi RMG industry and its women workers. 

The application is now open and the deadline is 25 November.

All the details can be found at http://stitchforrmg.brac.net/innovation-challenge/

