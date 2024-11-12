Brac University hosts a conversation for aspiring diplomats and leadership programme

Diplomats Meet 2024 emerged as a landmark gathering for aspiring diplomats and international relations enthusiasts, uniting the enthusiasm of youth with the wisdom and experience of accomplished mentors. This premier event, rich in discourse and collaboration, marked a pivotal step for future leaders like Takia Durdana Bari from BRAC University, whose dream is to one day represent Bangladesh on the world stage. Her participation in this Model United Nations (MUN) experience became a significant milestone in her diplomatic journey. The event was organised by the International Association of Business Communicators, a student club at BRAC University.

BRAC University, a leader in shaping tomorrow's changemakers, empowers students like Takia to envision and contribute to a sustainable, interconnected world. With a forward-thinking curriculum and a focus on experiential learning, BRAC University instils values of empathy, resilience, and a commitment to social impact. The university encourages students to engage with complex global challenges—like those explored at Diplomats Meet 2024—by equipping them with essential diplomatic skills and nurturing their passion for peace and sustainability. Through rigorous academics, mentorship, and real-world opportunities, BRAC University fosters a generation of young leaders who are prepared to navigate international platforms and deeply committed to building a just and peaceful future. This holistic approach underscores the university's dedication to developing responsible, globally minded citizens capable of driving meaningful change in Bangladesh and beyond.

Embarking on a Diplomatic Path

Driven by her ambition to serve Bangladesh in international forums, Takia eagerly joined Diplomats Meet 2024. At the core of her experience was the UN General Assembly (UNGA) special session, a high-stakes simulation that tested her ability to debate and negotiate critical global issues. Representing Bangladesh, Takia showcased poise, articulating her positions with conviction and skill. Despite being a novice, she made a lasting impression through her eloquence and strategic thinking, demonstrating the potential to be a formidable advocate for peace.

Addressing the Russia-Ukraine Crisis

One of the event's most challenging and timely agendas was the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis. This topic provided a unique, real-world context for delegates to explore the complexities of international diplomacy. Participants analysed geopolitical tensions, humanitarian concerns, and economic impacts, formulating solutions that balanced dialogue with strategic action. The crisis demanded that delegates approach problem-solving with empathy and pragmatism.

Takia's contributions stood out as she passionately argued for peacebuilding, emphasising the importance of dialogue and cooperative diplomacy. Her approach was rooted in a genuine desire for harmony, and she presented innovative, collaborative strategies to promote resolution. Alongside her, Rezwan Rashid Zidan, representing the Syrian Arab Republic, underscored the critical need for humanitarian relief. At the same time, Abrar Tajwar of the Central African Republic highlighted the power of multilateral cooperation. Redwan Rahman, representing the People's Republic of China, brought a nuanced perspective on economic diplomacy, emphasising how global trade can influence peace efforts. Collectively, these young diplomats navigated the complex landscape of international negotiation with insight and resolve.

A Culture of Collaboration and Learning

Diplomats Meet 2024 created a collaborative space where participants of all experience levels worked in cohesive teams, each comprising a senior, mid-level, and two novice delegates. Attendees came from diverse institutions—including Dhaka University, BRAC University, North South University, BUET, and renowned schools like Viqarunnisa and Dhaka Residential Model College—bringing fresh perspectives that enriched the experience. For Takia, this environment was transformative; working with seasoned delegates sharpened her skills in negotiation, analytical thinking, and strategic diplomacy. Guided by experienced peers, Takia, Rezwan, Abrar, and Redwan gained valuable insights into diplomacy, leaving the event ready for future leadership challenges.

Mastering Diplomatic Skills and Building Networks

Key to the Diplomats Meet experience was the emphasis on practical diplomatic skills. Delegates engaged in intensive negotiations, sharpening their abilities to build consensus and manage complex discussions. Beyond the formal sessions, ample networking opportunities allowed students to connect with mentors and peers from across the globe. Takia, for instance, deepened her analytical abilities and strategic thinking, gaining confidence in navigating international policy debates. The conference's structured dialogue and informal networking provided a holistic learning experience.

Rezwan, Abrar, and Redwan also thrived, using these opportunities to expand their understanding of global diplomacy and forge valuable connections. They engaged in meaningful conversations that broadened their worldviews and sparked potential future collaborations.

Inspiring Future Leaders for Global Peace

Diplomats Meet 2024 aimed to inspire and equip a new generation of diplomats grounded in peace and humanitarian values. BRAC University is pivotal in nurturing globally-minded leaders like Takia and Abrar. For participants like them, the experience was transformative, sparking a deep commitment to impactful global diplomacy. Model UN conferences like this are more than simulations; they are vital training grounds for future leaders. Bangladesh's active role underscores its dedication to fostering globally aware youth prepared for complex challenges. By blending veteran diplomats' expertise with emerging leaders' passion, Diplomats Meet 2024 laid a foundation for future cooperation, empowering Takia and her peers to envision a more interconnected, peaceful world.