Brac, H&M Foundation and Asia Foundation launch 'STITCH for RMG: Global Innovation Challenge'

Corporates

TBS Report
01 November, 2021, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2021, 08:43 pm

Related News

Brac, H&M Foundation and Asia Foundation launch 'STITCH for RMG: Global Innovation Challenge'

TBS Report
01 November, 2021, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2021, 08:43 pm
PHOTO: MUMIT M
PHOTO: MUMIT M

Brac, H&M Foundation and The Asia Foundation have jointly launched "STITCH for RMG: Global Innovation Challenge" – an international virtual competition aimed at sourcing tech-based innovations to support safeguarding of the jobs of women in RMG industry in Bangladesh and increase the competitiveness of factories.

The competition is part of the "STITCH for RMG" pilot project undertaken by Brac and H&M Foundation, and the application deadline is 25 November, said a press release.

According to the press release, the goal of the project is to create an environment that advances women's welfare, secures their livelihood, and boosts Bangladesh's performance in the RMG industry.

Entrepreneurs can submit ideas matching one of the five thematic areas - Automation and Efficiency, Sustainability and Circular Fashion, Product Design, Diversification, and Raw Material, Skill Development and Women's Career, and Enabling Environment. 

Six winners will get a fund up to $30,000 for pilot implementation. Besides, the winning ideas will also receive incubation support.

KAM Morshed, senior director of Brac said, "Defining the problem is 90% of the solution. We need to reach the experts who are already working on workable solutions, seek their help and guidance, and then scale up the solution-oriented prototypes. "

Charlotte Brunnström, strategy lead of H&M Foundation said, "There is a real need for new approaches to support women in the future garment industry. We hope that the 'STITCH for RMG Global Innovation Challenge' will help to improve the industry competitiveness and livelihood of women RMG workers."

Interested innovators have to form a team of 2-3 members and submit their ideas through brac.us.skipsolabs.com/en/login/page.

Shortlisted teams will be required to pitch their ideas through video submission in the second round. The top 18 contenders will be able to interact with RMG suppliers in a marketplace setting to submit a joint expression of interest in the third round. The winning six ideas will move on to the pilot execution and incubation phases.

The themes of the challenge are based on the outcomes of the "STITCH for RMG Global Innovation Conference" held in June this year, bringing together over 450 RMG buyers, suppliers, industry experts and tech innovators from around the world in a three-day discussion on leveraging innovation and technology to future proof the jobs of women in the industry.

'STITCH for RMG: Global Innovation Challenge' / BRAC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Shabaz Khan Mosque: Rare remaining Mughal Mosque in city

Shabaz Khan Mosque: Rare remaining Mughal Mosque in city

5h | Videos
History of Halloween

History of Halloween

5h | Videos
Breast cancer awareness

Breast cancer awareness

5h | Videos
Why Facebook is Meta?

Why Facebook is Meta?

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Pixabay.
Infrastructure

Govt seeks Korean investment for Tongi-Jhilmil subway

2
bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months
Economy

bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months

3
Logo of Unilever. Picture: Collected
Corporates

Unilever Bangladesh searching for future business leaders

4
'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun
Sports

'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun

5
TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 
Food

TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 

6
A variety of wall clocks are sold wholesale for a minimum price of Tk100. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Time slows for Patuatuli’s watch sellers 