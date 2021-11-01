Brac, H&M Foundation and Asia Foundation launch 'STITCH for RMG: Global Innovation Challenge'

Brac, H&M Foundation and The Asia Foundation have jointly launched "STITCH for RMG: Global Innovation Challenge" – an international virtual competition aimed at sourcing tech-based innovations to support safeguarding of the jobs of women in RMG industry in Bangladesh and increase the competitiveness of factories.

The competition is part of the "STITCH for RMG" pilot project undertaken by Brac and H&M Foundation, and the application deadline is 25 November, said a press release.

According to the press release, the goal of the project is to create an environment that advances women's welfare, secures their livelihood, and boosts Bangladesh's performance in the RMG industry.

Entrepreneurs can submit ideas matching one of the five thematic areas - Automation and Efficiency, Sustainability and Circular Fashion, Product Design, Diversification, and Raw Material, Skill Development and Women's Career, and Enabling Environment.

Six winners will get a fund up to $30,000 for pilot implementation. Besides, the winning ideas will also receive incubation support.

KAM Morshed, senior director of Brac said, "Defining the problem is 90% of the solution. We need to reach the experts who are already working on workable solutions, seek their help and guidance, and then scale up the solution-oriented prototypes. "

Charlotte Brunnström, strategy lead of H&M Foundation said, "There is a real need for new approaches to support women in the future garment industry. We hope that the 'STITCH for RMG Global Innovation Challenge' will help to improve the industry competitiveness and livelihood of women RMG workers."

Interested innovators have to form a team of 2-3 members and submit their ideas through brac.us.skipsolabs.com/en/login/page.

Shortlisted teams will be required to pitch their ideas through video submission in the second round. The top 18 contenders will be able to interact with RMG suppliers in a marketplace setting to submit a joint expression of interest in the third round. The winning six ideas will move on to the pilot execution and incubation phases.

The themes of the challenge are based on the outcomes of the "STITCH for RMG Global Innovation Conference" held in June this year, bringing together over 450 RMG buyers, suppliers, industry experts and tech innovators from around the world in a three-day discussion on leveraging innovation and technology to future proof the jobs of women in the industry.