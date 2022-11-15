Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering

Brac University announced the renaming of its engineering school as the BSRM School of Engineering.

The decision came at an event attended by engineering faculty, students and alumni, as well as representatives from the BSRM Group of Companies, reads a press release.

"The Board of Trustees approved the renaming to recognise BSRM Group for their generous donation that will fund critical academic initiatives to support advanced research and modern pedagogy," said Tamara Hasan Abed, Chairperson, Board of Trustees, Brac University.

The BSRM School of Engineering will use the donation to recruit world-class faculty over the next several years, fund cutting-edge research in key impact areas and promote curriculum innovation.

The contribution by the BSRM Group to the university's endowment will also provide for a number of merit-based scholarships, including several full-tuition grants for engineering students.