BRAC Bank’s ‘Every Page Matters’ reinforces its environmental commitment

TBS Report
05 June, 2022, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2022, 06:36 pm

BRAC Bank’s ‘Every Page Matters’ reinforces its environmental commitment

BRAC Bank has initiated a paper recycling process, styled Every Page Matters, as part of its strong environmental commitment. 

BRAC Bank recycles all old, outdated and waste papers converting them into essential items such as clipboards, boxes, notebooks, cartons, etc.

As Corporate Environmental Responsibility has become one of the business responsibilities worldwide, BRAC Bank has embarked on a zero-waste policy regarding use of paper in the workplace. 

The bank has already recycled 135 tonnes of paper through a recycling partner, reads a press release. 

As part of scaling up the initiative, the bank collects unusable papers from its offices across the country and un-reusable outdated printed ones from its store and handovers them to the recycling partner. 

Commenting on this sustainability initiative, BRAC Bank Managing Director & CEO Selim RF Hussain said: "As a member of Global Alliance for Banking on Values, BRAC Bank believes in the philosophy of people, planet and prosperity and works towards making the environment clean and planet more habitable for all. In line with our commitment to sustainability and care for the planet, we strive to contribute to reducing the carbon footprint of Bangladesh through sustainable initiatives." 

"At BRAC Bank, we inculcate recycling culture at the workplace among our people. We believe this little recycling initiative will sow the seed of sustainability among our people and inspire others in the industry to emulate it. We hope to scale up this initiative by bringing all our recyclable items under one initiative and contribute more to the environment."

