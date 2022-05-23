Brac Bank TARA, Green Delta Insurance to provide complimentary insurance benefits 

Brac Bank's women banking segment, TARA, has signed a partnership agreement with Green Delta Insurance Company to provide a digital healthcare package to its customers.



Under the arrangement, eligible TARA SME and Retail Loan, Deposit and Credit Card customers will receive a digital healthcare package from Green Delta Insurance free of cost for 12 months, reads a press release.



The digital healthcare package includes a yearly cash coverage on hospitalisation of Tk40,000, special maternity benefit of up to Tk20,000 at one go, life insurance worth Tk10,000, OPD benefits, free chats, calls and video counselling with doctors, appointment booking facility with specialist doctors, discount at numerous partner outlets and many more.



Brac Bank Deputy Managing Director and SME Banking Head Syed Abdul Momen, Retail Banking Head Md Mahiul Islam, Additional Managing Director and Company Secretary Syed Moinuddin Ahmed, and Green Delta Insurance Company Limited Impact Business Head and Executive Vice President Shubasish Barua, Head of Women Banking-TARA and AGAMI Mehruba Reza, Brac Bank Head of Women Entrepreneur Cell Khadija Mariam and other high officials of both the organisations were present at the signing ceremony held at the bank's Head Office on 18 May.



Syed Abdul Momen said, "Individuals or entrepreneurs, TARA has a solution for women of all strata of the society. TARA guides the women to plan their financing better, achieve economic freedom and reach the goals that they set for themselves. TARA is not merely a product, it is a solution to realize the potential of every woman."



Md Mahiul Islam added, "TARA's Retail and SME proposition comes bundled with insurance facilities, which we think will greatly benefit the women. Hospitalization, maternity care, life insurance, and OPD benefits make TARA a unique proposition that cares about the health and wellness of women and financial services. All these make TARA the most comprehensive women's banking proposition in the country."

