BRAC Bank recognises top performing agents 

BRAC Bank has recently awarded the top performing agents of its Agent Banking channel.

The Agent Banking Award, the first of its kind in Bangladesh's banking arena, is aimed at recognising the outstanding contribution of agent partners to the bank's business and support to the rapid growth of the channel across the country, reads a press release.

Eight agents of as many divisions were given Significant Contribution Award.

The recipients were Shamol Kumar Barnik of Boalmari AB Outlet from Dhaka division, Md Ashraf Uddin of Baroiyarhat AB Outlet from Chattogram division, Md Rashel Mondol, Panchbibi AB Outlet of Rajshahi division, Md Alamgir Kabir, Bhojoanpur AB Outlet of Rangpur division, Milon Ahmed, Gangni AB Outlet from Khulna division, Md Uzzal Hossain, Bauphal AB Outlet from Barishal division, Biswajit Kumar Das, Madhabpur AB Outlet from Sylhet division and Shamsun Naher, Bhaluka AB Outlet from Mymensingh division.

Awards were also given in categories of Most SME Banking Friendly AB Outlet, Most Retail Banking Friendly AB Outlet, Most TARA Friendly AB Outlet, Highest Account Opening, Highest Deposit Growth, Highest Remittance Disbursing and Highest Corporate Bill Collecting AB Outlet.

The other categories are Best Agent Field Officer, Agent Relationship Management, Best Supporting Branch, Best Supporting SME Unit Office, Best Contributing Corporate Relationship Manager and Best Contributing Retail Relationship Manager.



Md Sabbir Hossain, Deputy Managing Director and COO; Tareq Refat Ullah Khan, DMD and Head of Corporate Banking; Chowdhury Moinul Islam, DMD and CAMLCO; Nazmur Rahim, Head of Alternate Banking Channels; Md Nazmul Hasan, Head of Agent Banking and senior officials were present at the award ceremony held on 14 October.

Commenting on the initiative, Head of Alternate Banking Channels Nazmur Rahim said, "Sustainability is at the top of our business model. That's why we inculcate values of governance and transparency among the agent partners. We believe we can only achieve lasting growth in Agent Banking by remaining true to compliance and commitment to our valued customers. This first-of-its-kind award manifests how we value our mutual partnership in this shared journey of inclusivity. We will work together to ensure excellence in banking to the valued customers."

With a humble beginning in October 2018, BRAC Bank went on to become the fastest growing agent banking network with 600 Agent Banking Outlets covering 63 Districts.

