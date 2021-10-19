BRAC Bank, Ichiban Study Link to help students heading for Japan

BRAC Bank has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Ichiban Study Link to provide Student File Service to Bangladeshi students going to study in Japan.

This agreement enables the students travelling to Japan to receive faster and dedicated service to complete their fund transfer through Agami proposition, said a press release.

BRAC Bank's 'Agami' will provide a solution bundled with a student file, a study-abroad credit card, a savings account, and an education insurance coverage to the students while Ichiban Study Link will provide student visa processing service.

Students will be able to pursue higher in Japan for their higher education and build future careers under the agreement.

Hossen Md Ragib Shahrear, managing partners, Md Abdul Momin and Hasan Maruf, senior officials of Ichiban Study Link, and A K M Tareq, regional head, Dhaka Central and Mymensingh region, Abu Sayem Ansari, head of Premium Banking, Mehruba Reza, head of Women Banking-TARA and student file of BRAC Bank were present at the signing ceremony at the bank's Head Office in Dhaka.