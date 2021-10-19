BRAC Bank, Ichiban Study Link to help students heading for Japan

Corporates

TBS Report
19 October, 2021, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2021, 05:23 pm

Related News

BRAC Bank, Ichiban Study Link to help students heading for Japan

TBS Report
19 October, 2021, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2021, 05:23 pm
BRAC Bank, Ichiban Study Link to help students heading for Japan

BRAC Bank has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Ichiban Study Link to provide Student File Service to Bangladeshi students going to study in Japan.

This agreement enables the students travelling to Japan to receive faster and dedicated service to complete their fund transfer through Agami proposition, said a press release.

BRAC Bank's 'Agami' will provide a solution bundled with a student file, a study-abroad credit card, a savings account, and an education insurance coverage to the students while Ichiban Study Link will provide student visa processing service.

Students will be able to pursue higher in Japan for their higher education and build future careers under the agreement.

Hossen Md Ragib Shahrear, managing partners, Md Abdul Momin and Hasan Maruf, senior officials of Ichiban Study Link, and A K M Tareq, regional head, Dhaka Central and Mymensingh region, Abu Sayem Ansari, head of Premium Banking, Mehruba Reza, head of Women Banking-TARA and student file of BRAC Bank were present at the signing ceremony at the bank's Head Office in Dhaka.

 

BRAC Bank / Ichiban Study Link

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

1d | Videos
Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

1d | Videos
Sky is open but little freedom of flying

Sky is open but little freedom of flying

2d | Videos
How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

2
Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal
Sports

Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal

3
Syed Alamgir. Illustration: TBS
Interviews

Alamgir raring to repeat another magic for Akij

4
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year

5
Over 20 houses were burned down by mob in Rangpur on Sunday night/TBS
Crime

Mob burns down 20 Hindu homes in Rangpur

6
Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers
Bangladesh

Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers