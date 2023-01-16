BRAC Bank donates Tk4 crore to PM’s Ashrayan-2 project

16 January, 2023, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 16 January, 2023, 08:55 pm

BRAC Bank donates Tk4 crore to PM's Ashrayan-2 project

16 January, 2023, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 16 January, 2023, 08:55 pm
BRAC Bank donates Tk4 crore to PM’s Ashrayan-2 project

BRAC Bank has contributed fund to Ashrayan-2 project of the government for construction of houses for homeless people. 

Honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina received Tk4 crore from BRAC Bank Director Fahima Choudhury at a ceremony at the Prime Minister's Office in Dhaka on 15 January, reads a press release. 

The bank's Deputy Managing Director & head of SME Banking Syed Abdul Momen was also present. 

About the initiative, bank's Deputy Managing Director & head of SME Banking Syed Abdul Momen said, "As a follower of 3P Philosophy – People, Planet and Prosperity, our welfare mission is embedded in the value system of our bank. As a values-based organisation, we believe it is our responsibility to help the less fortunate people of the society. It makes us immensely proud to be a partner of Ashrayan-2 Project, that is providing house for homeless people."
 

