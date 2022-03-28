Brac Bank, BB complete month-long intensive training for CMSMEs

Corporates

TBS Report
28 March, 2022, 11:10 am
Last modified: 28 March, 2022, 11:36 am

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

BRAC Bank, with technical assistance from Bangladesh Bank, has completed a month-long intensive training for the up-and-coming entrepreneurs in the cottage, micro, small and medium enterprises (CMSMEs) sector. 

The closing ceremony of the unique grooming initiative titled 'Entrepreneurship Development Programme' took place at the bank's Head Office in Dhaka on 27 March, reads a press release.

Senior officials of Bangladesh Bank and BRAC Bank formally handed over the certificates to the 25 entrepreneurs.

Mohammad Arifuzzaman, Chief Project Coordinator and Deputy General Manager; Mohammad Jahid Iqbal, Joint Director, SME & Special Programmes Department, Bangladesh Bank; Head of Human Resources Akhteruddin Mahmood, Head of Credit Risk Management Ahmed Rashid Joy, Head of Emerging Corporate Indrajit Sur, Head of Small Business (West) Md Nazrul Islam, BRAC Bank Head of Small Business (East) SM Alomgir Hossain were present at the ceremony.

BRAC Bank has hosted the month-long training at its premises with Bangladesh Bank officials and BRAC Bank training professionals conducting the sessions. It was aimed to facilitate the upcoming and rising business owners in developing and honing entrepreneurial and managerial skills to expand and sustain their businesses.

The training programme was funded by Asian Development Bank (ADB) and managed by the Skills for Employment Investment Programme (SEIP) Project, SME and Special Programmes Department, Bangladesh Bank.

BRAC Bank Managing Director & CEO Selim RF Hussain said: "As an SME-focused bank, BRAC Bank always emphasises on ensuring easy access to finance to the new entrepreneurs. We also arrange intensive training to help them run their business smoothly. Our American Babson College and Dutch FMO run training for women entrepreneurs and Entrepreneurship Accelerator Programme - Uddokta 101 – show our strong commitment to grassroots entrepreneurship development in the country."

"We think this training will provide necessary skillsets to help the businessmen expand their businesses and accelerate growth. We think this pro-business initiative of the Bangladesh Bank will amplify the country's economic momentum. We thank Bangladesh Bank for assigning us to be the organiser of this significant and worthwhile training initiative," he added.

