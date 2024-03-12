BRAC and NSDA signed MoU for skill development collaboration

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

BRAC Skills Development Programme (SDP) and the National Skill Development Authority (NSDA) signed a A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to identify market-relevant skills.

The MoU was formally signed on Sunday, 10 March 2024, at the NSDA office, with Md. Johar Ali, Joint Secretary of NSDA, and Safi Rahman Khan, Director of Education, SDP, and Migration, on behalf of their organisations.

Under the MoU, BRAC and NSDA will collaborate on conducting market analysis to identify in-demand skills, designing job-relevant, inclusive training programmes, and promoting the importance of skill enhancement through training. Additionally, they will organise various skill development events such as workshops and seminars. Furthermore, the agreement entails cooperation in facilitating agreements with relevant companies to enable NSDA-certified workers to seek employment opportunities abroad.

During the signing ceremony, NSDA's Executive Chairman (Secretary), Nasreen Afroz, emphasised the potential collaboration's ability to raise awareness about practical skills and technical training, leveraging BRAC's grassroots outreach capabilities.

Zafar Ahmed Khan, Senior Policy Advisor at BRAC, highlighted the significance of developing local skills, citing the current influx of foreign workers and the substantial financial outflow associated with it. He stressed that proper skill development among the youth could significantly propel the country's progress.

Tasmiah Tabassum Rahman, Associate Director of the BRAC SDP, expressed a desire to collaborate closely with the Government, particularly with NSDA, to enhance technical training opportunities for young people.

The signing ceremony was attended by NSDA and BRAC officials.

Comments

