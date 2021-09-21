Boost in electronics, hi-tech industry required for a developed BD: Walton MD

In an international summit, Walton Hi-Tech Industries' Managing Director, Golam Murshed has opined that a boost in the domestic electronics and hi-tech industry is highly required to achieve the incumbent government's vision of making Bangladesh a developed country by 2041.

The summit titled 'Investor summit: Bangladesh capital markets' was held at the ballroom of the Dolder Grand Hotel at Kurhausstrasse in Zurich, Switzerland, on Monday, says a press release.

Golam Murshed has also discussed the importance of improvement in research and innovation to boost the country's electronics and hi-tech products manufacturing industries.

Reportedly, the investor summit has been attended by high-level delegates from Bangladesh and Switzerland and business conglomerates and investors.

Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury, BSEC Chairman Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, Ambassador of Switzerland to Bangladesh Nathalie Chuard, Senior Finance Secretary of the Ministry of Finance Abdur Rouf Talukder, ICT Division's Senior Secretary N M Ziaul Alam, Executive Chairman of Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) Major General Md Nazrul Islam, BSEC Commissioner Dr Shaikh Shamsuddin Ahmed and Chairman of the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) Asif Ibrahim were present at that time.

Aiming to facilitate and encourage the non-resident Bangladeshis to invest in the country's capital market, the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) initiated the two-phases roadshow titled 'THE RISE OF BENGAL TIGER: Potentials of Trade and Investment in Bangladesh.'

Addressing the roadshow, Golam Murshed said, "The father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman once dreamt of Sonar Bangla (Golden Bangla) with economic emancipation. Now his daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is now fulfilling those dreams with efficiency. Bangladesh is now showcasing successes in several fields including GDP growth, poverty alleviation, improvement of living standards, increase in education rate, empowerment of women, increase in foreign exchange supply, stable capital market, political stability, infrastructures, and policy development."

Walton is not only the pioneer of the domestic electronics and electrical industry but also the market leader.

Beyond the country's boundaries, Walton-made products are being exported to around 40 countries.

Now, Walton is moving ahead to the global market with the 'Vision- Go Global 2030', making Walton one of the best international electronics brands by 2030.

However, the roadshows were also held in four cities in the United States of America and Dubai this year.

Walton is one of the partners in the United States and Switzerland roadshows.

The upcoming roadshows led by the BSEC will be held in Russia and UK.

Moreover, A video documentary on the production process of various products at Walton's state-of-the-art factory was also watched in the roadshow.