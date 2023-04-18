bKash stands beside its fire-affected agents in Dhaka

18 April, 2023, 10:55 am
Last modified: 18 April, 2023, 11:09 am

bKash stands beside its fire-affected agents in Dhaka

18 April, 2023, 10:55 am
Last modified: 18 April, 2023, 11:09 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

With only a few days left for Eid-ul-Fitr, multiple fires broke out in the capital's New Super Market, Bongo Bazar and Uttara BGB Market. 

Bkash has extended its support to the affected agents of these fire incidents, reads a press release on Monday (17 April).

It has taken this initiative to help the agents to restart their businesses for the time being and rebuild their burnt-down shops.

Besides, Bkash enables millions of customers to stand by distressed people throughout the year. 

Especially during any crisis, they can play a pivotal role in extending their assistance to the affected people. 

Customers can donate any amount of money by selecting their preferred welfare organization from the 'Donation' icon of the Bkash app. 

This platform works as a bridge between the recipients and the donors.

