bKash offers up to Tk180 discount at Uber

Corporates

TBS Report
20 January, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 20 January, 2022, 04:36 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

bKash is offering discounts of up to Tk180 on payment at ridesharing platform Uber.

The Uber customers can avail 15% discount up to Tk60 on a single trip and enjoy maximum Tk180 from three Uber moto or car rides, said a press release.

The offer will be available till 31 January 2022.

Customers have been enjoying the digital payment facility since bKash payment has been added to Uber.

The contactless digital transaction is enabling millions of Bangladeshi commuters to avoid the inconvenience of carrying cash or worrying about exact change as the payment is completed automatically after every ride.

To avail the offer through bKash payment, customer needs to bind bKash account in Uber app. To do that, customer needs to go to 'Wallet' option from Uber app menu, tap on 'Add payment', select 'bKash' and follow the subsequent steps to complete the binding. Once the account details have been added, user can go cashless whenever he/she wishes.

Details of the offers are available in this website link - www.bkash.com/uber.

