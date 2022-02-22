bKash exchanges views with industry leaders in Chattogram

bKash exchanges views with industry leaders in Chattogram

To discuss the experience of disbursing salaries and allowances through digital payroll solutions and other business-friendly innovative services, bKash has organised a view exchange meeting titled "Meet Industry Leaders" with the leading entrepreneurs of Chattogram.

Entrepreneurs discussed how the digital payroll solution of bKash has been creating a sustainable digital financial eco-system for workers by disbursing salaries and allowances conveniently, reads a press release. 

They also discussed the effectiveness of innovative services of bKash such as digital nano loans through banks, savings, health insurance etc.

Ispahani Group Chairman Mirza Salman Ispahani, PHP Group Managing Director Mohammad Akther Parvez, Kadena Sportwear Limited Senior Director Muhammad Abdul Mazed,  Clifton Group Chief Executive Officer M Mohiuddin Chowdhury, Nahar Agro Group General Manager Md Abdul Hai, bKash Chief Commercial Officer Ali Ahmmed and bKash Head of Payroll Business (Commercial) ATM Mahbub Alam were present at the event held at a hotel in Chattogram recently.

At the meeting, business entrepreneurs said that the employer-worker relationship has been strengthened due to the timely disbursement of salaries to the workers' mobile wallets with transparency.

The RMG leaders lauded bKash for efficiently opening accounts of the workers and disbursing salaries, facilitated by government incentives, during the Covid-19 pandemic.

They also expressed hope that bKash will keep innovating more business-friendly services in the coming days.
 

Bkash / Chattogram

