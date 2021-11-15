bKash distributes graphic novel ‘Mujib’ at 45 schools in Mymensingh

Corporates

TBS Report
15 November, 2021, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2021, 04:24 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

bKash has distributed the graphic novel to the students of 45 schools in the Mymensingh division to inspire them with the ideals of Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Deputy Commissioner of Mymensingh Mohammad Enamul Haque and Head of Regulatory and Corporate Affairs of bKash Humayun Kabir handed over the books to the school representatives at Mymensingh Shilpakala Academy Auditorium, said a bKash press release on Monday.

Cultural personality Khairul Alam Sabuj, Mymensingh City Corporation Secretary Rajeeb Kumar Sarkar and Joint Director (program) of Bishwo Shahitto Kendro Mesbah Uddin Ahmed Sumon were also present at the event.

Marking Bangabandhu's birth centenary and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence, bKash has taken the initiative of distributing 20,000 copies of the graphic novel series to 500 schools across the country.

With the support of bKash, Bishwo Shahitto Kendro (BSK) has been distributing the graphic novel 'Mujib,' which is published in eight series by the Center for Research and Information (CRI) based on Bangabandhu's autobiography 'Oshomapto Attojiboni' ('The Unfinished Memoirs').

The graphic novel 'Mujib' depicts the experiences of Bangabandhu's childhood, adolescence, and social and political activities in a format suitable for both children and adolescents with a vibrant combination of dialogues, stories, and illustrations. 

Through this event, 5 sets of the graphic novel have been given to each of the 45 schools of Mymensingh, which means a total of 1800 books have been distributed. As a result, 40 students will get the opportunity to read the book from a school library at the same time. Earlier, 5,400 copies of the graphic novel were distributed to 135 schools of Dhaka, Rajshahi, and the Barishal division.

