BILS launches mobile app

TBS Report
28 November, 2021, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2021, 05:42 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh Institute of Labour Studies (BILS) has launched a mobile app to enhance its digital services.

BILS Chairman Habibur Rahman Siraj inaugurated the app in a programme held at the institute's Seminar Hall in the capital on 28 November, said a press release.

According to the press release, information on various activities or courses conducted by BILS, participation in surveys, publications, and notices will be available in the app. All facilities can reach customers upon registration after installing the app from the Google Play Store.

BILS Secretary General and Executive Director Nazrul Islam Khan, Vice - Chairman Anwar Hossain, Advisory Council Member Kamrul Ahsan, Executive Council Members Kutub Uddin Ahmed, Sakil Akhtar Chowdhury, and Abdul Wahed were present at the event.

Bangladesh Institute of Labour Studies (BILS)

