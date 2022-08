Bangladesh India Friendship Power Company Ltd (BIFPCL) observed the National Mourning Day and 47th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

BIFPCL Managing Director Engr Sayeed Akram Ullah along with senior officials of the company placed a floral wreath to the portrait of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dhanmondi 32 in the capital on Monday (15 August), reads a press release.