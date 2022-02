BIFPCL gets new MD

Engineer Sayeed Akram Ullah has joined as new managing director of Bangladesh-India Friendship Power Company (Pvt) Limited (BIFPCL) on 07 February.

He replaced previous Managing Director Kazi Absar Uddin Ahmed.

Prior to joining to this position, he was serving as additional chief engineer (generation) of Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB).

Engr Sayeed Akram Ullah was born on 01 January, 1965 in Cumilla district. He obtained BSc in Electrical and Electronic Engineering in 1990 from CUET. He joined BPDB in 1994 as assistant engineer. He obtained post graduate diploma in development planning from National Academy for Planning and Development.