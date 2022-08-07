BGMEA welcomes CBMS license application module 

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has welcomed the inauguration of the bond license application module of the Customs Bond Management System (CBMS) under the Bond Management Automation Project under the National Board of Revenue.

"Through this, an expectation of the garment industry has been fulfilled," said Acting President of BGMEA Shahidullah Azim at the opening ceremony of the Bond License Application Module organised by the NBR Sunday (7 August), said a press release.

In the inauguration ceremony, he said, "This will bring more transparency in customs operations and will take a step towards making customs operations paperless. Both time and cost will be saved in the export process and the revenue of the government will increase."

He also noted that the Bond License Application Module of CBMS, which is being implemented through the Bond Management Automation Project, is in line with the current government's Vision 2041.

"This programme has taken the country on the path of further digitisation," he added.