BGMEA hosts tree plantation programme in N'ganj

As part of their month-long tree plantation programme, BGMEA President Faruque Hassan planted saplings at the factories of Urmi Group, Ananta Group and Shin Shin Group in Adamjee EPZ in Narayanganj on Friday.

BGMEA has been carrying out the programme to commemorate the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and the golden jubilee of the independence of Bangladesh, said a press release.

BGMEA Vice President Shahidullah Azim, Directors Asif Ashraf and Tanvir Ahmed, former Director Sharif Zahir, Director of Giant Group Sharmeen Hassan Tithi, Director of Urmi Group Faiaz Rahman took part in the programme.

Inspired by the dream of Bangabandhu, BGMEA has undertaken the campaign of planting trees in different areas including in garment factories in a bid to protect the environment and also to inspire others in tree plantation across the country.

The BGMEA leaders also distributed leaflets in the factories to raise awareness about the prevention of Covid-19 and Dengue.