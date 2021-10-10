BGMEA calls upon bKash to support safe digital payment system for garment workers

TBS Report
10 October, 2021, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2021, 07:05 pm

BGMEA calls upon bKash to support safe digital payment system for garment workers

On behalf of bKash, its CCO Ali Ahmmed handed over a cheque of financial donation to BGMEA President Faruque Hassan assist people affected by Covid-19

Picture: Courtesy
Picture: Courtesy

bKash Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) Ali Ahmmed paid a courtesy visit to Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan at the business body's PR office in Gulshan on Sunday.

BGMEA Vice President Shahidullah Azim and, bKash Executive Vice President and Head of Payroll Business ATM Mahbub Alam was also present on the occasion, said a press release.

They discussed different issues, especially how digital wage payments can be made to garment workers in a better and more efficient way.

They also talked about how apparel workers can derive more benefits of digital payment system and use their mobile financial transactions in a safer way, the press release added.

bKash made a donation to a fund launched by BGMEA to assist people affected by Covid-19.

On behalf of bKash, its CCO Ali Ahmmed handed over a cheque of financial donation to BGMEA President Faruque Hassan.

 

