Beximco raises €32.5m from overseas for its 'Knit Fabric Facility'

Corporates

TBS Report
06 October, 2022, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 06 October, 2022, 09:12 pm

Bangladeshi conglomerate Beximco Ltd has finalised a €32.5 million expansion plan for its Knit Fabric Facility.

ING Bank and Germany's ECA-Euler Hermes are funding the project which is expected to fosters the expansion and upgrading of its vertically integrated Textile Manufacturing Plant, reads a Beximco release Thursday (6 October).

The loan agreement was signed by Anil Kumar Maheshwari, COO, on behalf of Beximco Ltd and Lukas Strauch, director and B Ponsioen, MD on behalf of ING Bank.

This milestone that furthered Beximco's international presence, actualised the import of advanced German and other textile equipment through a German exporter; sourcing competitive equipment financing from ING Bank, with an insurance-backed cover from Germany's Export Credit Agency (ECA).

The deal has aggregated 38 equipment suppliers in a single export contract through their international strategic financial advisor – M/s Blend Financial Services Ltd.

On successful financial closure of this Euler Hermes backed transaction, Beximco's Group Director & CEO, Syed Naved Husain said, "This was a very distinctive transaction for us, and it has opened up various avenues for Beximco for its future expansion and growth plans and for the Bangladeshi Textile Industry as a whole towards international financing propelling its global presence to new heights."

Referencing the conglomerate's milestone, Vaibhavi Thakkar, co-founder, and CEO of Blend Financial Services Ltd said, "As a Co-founder & CEO of Blend, we are ecstatic to partner with Beximco in their growth journey that is committed to provide high quality products without compromising its sustainability goals and promoting Bangladesh on an international platform."

Blend is well positioned to provide be-spoke solutions by rallying through its network across all the stakeholders, basis the requirement of the company. In this landmark transaction, Blend has cemented its position as an "Environment Conscious Global Advisor" wherein we partner with our clientele by providing a solution that are aligned to its goals & strategy, she further said.

Comments

