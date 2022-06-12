BEOL certified ‘Great Place to Work’

Bangladesh Edible Oil Limited (BEOL) has received a "Great Place to Work®" certification for 2022-23 from the Great Place to Work® Institute.

This is the first time, assessment for GPTW was held with BEOL, reads a press release.

BEOL, a subsidiary of Adani Wilmar Pte Ltd, a three-decade-old company in Bangladesh.

BEOL markets the only edible oil Superbrand Rupchanda, along with other oil brands like Fortune, Meizan, King's and Veola.

Over time, the company has added aromatic rice and regular rice into its portfolio, and currently serves a range of rice products, both consumer pack and bulk pack.

The Great Place to Work® focuses on workplace culture.

Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used their insights to define what makes a great workplace.