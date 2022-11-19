Bengal Cement-Engineer’s Talk 2022 held 

Bengal Cement on Wednesday (16 November) held a seminar titled "Bengal Cement Engineer's Talk" at the Rio Lounge Restaurant in Dhaka with leading engineers of the country.

The main topic of this technical seminar was "High Early Strength and Applications of Low-Alkali Cement in construction."

Dhaka International University (DIU) Pro Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Ganesh Chandra Saha chaired the seminar as the keynote speaker, reads a press release.

In his speech, he described the benefits and necessity of low-alkali clinker-based cement in construction, for instance, how the element enriches cement quality, strength, and toughness.

He was accompanied by Dr Shamim Z Basunia, eminent engineer and former Buet professor

Bengal Cement Ltd COO Asadul Haque Sufyani attended the programme as a special guest.

Bengal Cement Ltd General Manager (GM) and Department Head of Corporate Sales Saroj Kumar Barua was also present at the event.

Other senior officials of the company were also present at the programme.