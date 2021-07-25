BDCricTime launches cricket app

BDCricTime (www.bdcrictime.com), an online cricket news portal, launched an android app (www.bdcricti.me/bdcricApp).

The app has already received good response among smartphone users, reads a press release.

For the easement of the readers, BDCricTime has recently introduced ball by ball live scores (www.bdcrictime.com/live-scores), Tournament details (www.bdcrictime.com/series), Team Details (www.bdcrictime.com/team/23/bangladesh), Players information (www.bdcrictime.com/players), ICC rankings (www.bdcrictime.com/icc-rankings), Latest Photos (www.bdcrictime.com/photos) and many more are now at the door of the readers, on the website of BDCricTime. (www.bdcrictime.com)

BDCricTime, founded by Md Jabed Ali, won the BASIS National ICT Award in 2019.