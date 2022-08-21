Basundhara Group organises program for autistic children

Corporates

TBS Report
21 August, 2022, 11:35 am
Last modified: 21 August, 2022, 12:00 pm

Related News

Basundhara Group organises program for autistic children

TBS Report
21 August, 2022, 11:35 am
Last modified: 21 August, 2022, 12:00 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bashundhara Group organised a special event on 20 August titled 'Basundhara Special Children Foundation: Esho Mili Sobe Praner Utsave' for autistic children in the capital's Bashundhara residential area.

Initiated by Bashundhara Special Children Foundation Chairman Yasha Sobhan, the event was aimed at the intellectual development of autistic children and motivate them to move forward in life, reads a press release.

Around 300 invited guests - including 115 autistic children, their parents, and teachers – attended the programme.

At the time, various activities by the special children like Quran recitation, cultural performances and, handicraft exhibitions took place.

Several people associated with Bashundhara Special Children Foundation were acknowledged at the event for their contribution.

In his speech, Chairman Yasha Sobhan said, "As long as I am alive, I want to be with these children. I wish to conquer the world with them."

He conveyed special thanks to Bashundhara Paper Mills Limited as a certain portion of every product sold by it is spent for the development of autistic children.

Bashundhara Group Chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan, Vice Chairman Safwan Sobhan, Bashundhara City Development Limited in-charge Major (Retd) Md Mohsinul Karim, Bashundhara Special Children Foundation School Head Teacher Shayla Sharmin, teachers, officers and senior officers of Bashundhara Group.

autistic children / Autistic / autism / Bashundhara Group / Basundhara Special Children Foundation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Plastic waste poses a serious threat to the environment as well as to the society, and overtime, its use has increased drastically. Photo: TBS

Unilever, UNDP and NCC join hands to handle the problem of plastic waste in Narayanganj 

1h | Panorama
Mad'ouk: When in doubt, wear black

Mad'ouk: When in doubt, wear black

2h | Mode
Representational photo. Picture: Collected

Double cleansing based on skin type

1h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

WB is betting our regional trade can go up 93% by improving connectivity. But is infrastructure really the main problem?

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

21 August: Where are the key perpetrators now

21 August: Where are the key perpetrators now

44m | Videos
Reactions to the 21 August grenade attack

Reactions to the 21 August grenade attack

54m | Videos
Love for dogs and cats turns Prosenjit into a young entrepreneur

Love for dogs and cats turns Prosenjit into a young entrepreneur

59m | Videos
When app is a source of income

When app is a source of income

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs

2
Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil
Energy

Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil

3
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

4
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

5
Photo: Collected
Economy

Bangladesh is not in a crisis situation: IMF

6
Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings
Banking

Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings