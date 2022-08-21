Basundhara Group organises program for autistic children

Bashundhara Group organised a special event on 20 August titled 'Basundhara Special Children Foundation: Esho Mili Sobe Praner Utsave' for autistic children in the capital's Bashundhara residential area.

Initiated by Bashundhara Special Children Foundation Chairman Yasha Sobhan, the event was aimed at the intellectual development of autistic children and motivate them to move forward in life, reads a press release.

Around 300 invited guests - including 115 autistic children, their parents, and teachers – attended the programme.

At the time, various activities by the special children like Quran recitation, cultural performances and, handicraft exhibitions took place.

Several people associated with Bashundhara Special Children Foundation were acknowledged at the event for their contribution.

In his speech, Chairman Yasha Sobhan said, "As long as I am alive, I want to be with these children. I wish to conquer the world with them."

He conveyed special thanks to Bashundhara Paper Mills Limited as a certain portion of every product sold by it is spent for the development of autistic children.

