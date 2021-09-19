“BASIS Digital Shop” inaugurated

Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS) inaugurated its "Basis Digital Shop" at the Rawa Convention Center in Mohakhali on Saturday.

BASIS President Syed Almas Kabir inaugurated the digital shop as chief guest, said a BASIS press release on Sunday.

Former President of BASIS A Touhid, Rafiqul Islam Rawli, BASIS International Affairs Adviser Abdullah H Kafi, Senior Vice President of BASIS Farhana A Rahman, BASIS Vice President (Administration) Shoaib Ahmed Masud and Director Rashad Kabir along with former BASIS Presidents, former BASIS Directors, Standing Committee Chairmen, Co-Chairmen, and representatives of a significant number of BASIS member organizations were present during the inauguration.

Officers and employees of BASIS member organizations along with people from home and abroad can shop online from BASIS Digital Shop and enjoy special discounts on shopping.

To learn more visit: https://basis.org.bd/digitalshop