BASIC Bank's Managers' Conference-2024 Held

State-owned BASIC Bank Limited held the Managers' Conference - 2024 on Saturday, February 10, 2024, at BCS Administration Academy Auditorium at Shahbagh in the Capital.

Professor Dr. Abul Hashem, Chairman of the Bank, inaugurated the conference as the chief guest.

While Md. Anisur Rahman, Managing Director and CEO of the bank presided over the meeting and delivered the welcome speech.

Dr. Nahid Hossain, Dr. Md. Abdul Khaleque Khan (Freedom Fighter), Shamim Ahammed, Md. M. Latif Bhuyan and Md. Rafiqul Islam, Directors of the Bank was present as the special guests.

Among others - Abu Md. Mofazzal, Deputy Managing Director, Md. Ismail, Md. Momenul Hoque, Md. Nashir Uddin, Sumit Ranjan Nath, Md. Shafiul Alam, Md. Hasan Imam, Dulon Kanti Chakrabarty and Md. Ghulam Syeed Khan, General Managers, Branch and Sub-Branch In-charges, and Divisional In-charges of the Bank were also present at the conference.

At the conference, Speakers emphasized ensuring quality customer service, recovery of defaulted loans, disbursement of new loans, and low-deposit collection. Necessary guidance and instructions on other strategies of the Bank were also given to the managers.