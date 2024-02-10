BASIC Bank's Managers' Conference-2024 Held

Corporates

Press Release
10 February, 2024, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 10 February, 2024, 08:55 pm

BASIC Bank's Managers' Conference-2024 Held

Press Release
10 February, 2024, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 10 February, 2024, 08:55 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

State-owned BASIC Bank Limited held the Managers' Conference - 2024 on Saturday, February 10, 2024, at BCS Administration Academy Auditorium at Shahbagh in the Capital.

Professor Dr. Abul Hashem, Chairman of the Bank, inaugurated the conference as the chief guest.

While Md. Anisur Rahman, Managing Director and CEO of the bank presided over the meeting and delivered the welcome speech.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Dr. Nahid Hossain, Dr. Md. Abdul Khaleque Khan (Freedom Fighter), Shamim Ahammed, Md. M. Latif Bhuyan and Md. Rafiqul Islam, Directors of the Bank was present as the special guests. 

Among others - Abu Md. Mofazzal, Deputy Managing Director, Md. Ismail, Md. Momenul Hoque, Md. Nashir Uddin, Sumit Ranjan Nath, Md. Shafiul Alam, Md. Hasan Imam, Dulon Kanti Chakrabarty and Md. Ghulam Syeed Khan, General Managers, Branch and Sub-Branch In-charges, and Divisional In-charges of the Bank were also present at the conference. 

At the conference, Speakers emphasized ensuring quality customer service, recovery of defaulted loans, disbursement of new loans, and low-deposit collection. Necessary guidance and instructions on other strategies of the Bank were also given to the managers.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Emtiaz Kabir Iftu. Photo: Courtesy

An incredible journey cut short by tragedy

13h | Panorama
A hardcover copy of ‘The BBC: Myth of A Public Service’ by Tom Mills. Photo: Collected

Debunking the myth: Is the BBC really a ‘free’ public broadcaster?

11h | Panorama
One of the potential crises that will be aggravated by printing more money is that it will further destabilise the taka. Photo: TBS

The consequences of printing money to save sick banks and repay debts

13h | Panorama
Far from being a choice based on mere frivolity or even necessity, hair colour lets us define our identities like nothing else. Photo: Barberette

Funky fuschia or muted maroon? The best hair salons in Dhaka to dye your hair

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Shakib achieves rare T20 double

Shakib achieves rare T20 double

39m | Videos
Expensive jewelry scattered BAJUS Fair!

Expensive jewelry scattered BAJUS Fair!

1h | Videos
Biden suddenly got angry, why?

Biden suddenly got angry, why?

2h | Videos
Imran Khan’s Charisma

Imran Khan’s Charisma

3h | Videos