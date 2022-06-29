BASIC Bank signs APA with FID

State-owned BASIC Bank Limited signed an Annual Performance Agreement (APA) with the Financial Institutions Division (FID) of the Ministry of Finance for the financial year 2022-2023.

Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah, secretary of FID and Md Anisur Rahman, managing director and CEO of BASIC Bank signed the Annual Performance Agreement (APA) at the Internal Resources Division's conference room at the Ministry of Finance on Tuesday (28 June), reads a press release.

Among Others, Abdullah Harun Pasha, additional secretary; Rukhsana Hasin, joint secretary and APA coordinator of ministry; Maksuma Akter Banu, deputy secretary of FID; Md Abdur Rahim, DMD and Md Ismail, GM of BASIC Bank; and concerned senior officials of FID, different banks, and financial institutions were also present on the occasion.