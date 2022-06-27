Basic Bank signed Annual Performance Agreement (APA)

BASIC Bank Limited has signed an Annual Performance Agreement (APA) for the financial year 2022-2023 on Monday (28 June).

Md Anisur Rahman, managing director & CEO of the bank, signed the APA with Md Abdur Rahim and Abu Md Mofazzal, deputy managing director, general managers and circle offices at the bank's head office, Dhaka.

On the occasion, MD & CEO gave necessary instructions to all those present to achieve the set targets for the financial year 2022-2023, reads a press release.