Bashundhara Group honoured with human rights award

Corporates

TBS Report
12 January, 2023, 11:55 am
Last modified: 12 January, 2023, 12:06 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bashundhara Group has been honoured with human rights award for its outstanding contributions to society during the global coronavirus pandemic.

On behalf of Bashundhara Group Chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan, Kaler Kantho editor-in-chief  Imdadul Haque Milan received the award from Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan at a gala function at Pan Pacific Dhaka on Wednesday (11 January), reads a press release.

The Bureau of Human Rights Bangladesh (BHRB) recognised Bashundhara Group among 10 individuals and organisations marking world human rights day and glorious victory day.

Awardee organisations are Ministry Health and Family Planning, Bashundhara Group, Beximco Group, Prothom Alo and JMI Group. Individual awardees -- cricketer Shakib Al Hasan, Narayanganj City Corporation councillor Maksudul Alam Khandaker Khorshed, Hotels International managing director Aminur Rahman, Manikganj municipality mayor Ramzan Ali and singer Tasrif Khan received the awards.

Former chief justice Md Tafazzul Islam inaugurated the programme while Global University of Bangladesh vice-chancellor Prof Anisuzzaman presented the keynote at the session.

Bashundhara Group media advisor Mohammad Abu Tayeb was also present at the meeting presided by BHRB chairman and justice Abu Bakar Siddique. BHRB secretary general made the welcoming address at the function.

Addressing the function, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan appreciated the role of BHRB in recognising the noted personalities and business entities for their excellence during coronavirus pandemic.

"Most of the human rights bodies are involved in criticism. Human Rights Bangladesh set an example for the promotion of social justice. I feel proud of them as they gave me the opportunity to introduce myself with such enlightened personalities," he said.

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) vice-chancellor Dr Prof Sharfuddin Ahmed, BHRB advisor Cardinal Patrick Rozario, Health Ministry additional secretary Aminur Rahman and JMI Group chairman Abdur Razzaq were also present.

In reaction, Imdadul Haque Milan said the social activities of Bashundhara Group can not be described in limited times as the group's chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan set an example in social responsibilities from behind the scene. "Bashundhara Group focuses on its motto and supporting the socio-economic development of the country from upfront. If other businesses conglomerates of the country follow the activities of Bashundhara, the country will reap the ultimate benefits then," he said.

In the award brief, BHRB secretary general Mohammad Shahjahan applauded contributions of Bashundhara Group and it's chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan for maintaining social activities during pandemic.

Bashundhara Group constructed the largest corona treatment hospital, providing armed forces, law enforcers and coast guards with personal protective equipment and distributing food items among insolvent people those have earned a good name at home and abroad. The activities include making contribution to ensuring welfare of the people during the coronavirus pandemic, providing medical services for example free eye treatment and education opportunities for the underprivileged and intellectually disabled children of the country etc.

The industrial conglomerate also provided space for setting up a temporary hospital in its International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) for ensuring treatment of corona patients.

Bashundhara Group / Bureau of Human Rights Bangladesh (BHRB)

