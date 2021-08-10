Bashundhara Group distributes relief among 8,000 families

Bashundhara Food and Beverage Industries Limited and Bashundhara Multi Food Products Limited have distributed relief goods among 8,000 families of industrial workers to alleviate their suffering during the pandemic

The relief items were distributed in Moulvibazar, Bhairab Bazar, Savar, Mymensingh and Chandpur on Tuesday, says a press release.

Initially, a total of 8,000 families of industrial workers in eight divisions of the country have been provided with the assistance.

This trend of cooperation will continue in the coming days, Bashundhara Group says.

