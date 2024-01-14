Barisal Polytechnic hosts orientation programme for freshers

14 January, 2024, 05:30 pm
Barisal Polytechnic Institute hosted an orientation programme for the newly-enrolled students and their guardians on Sunday.

AYM Ziauddin Al-Mamun, the Director General at the Directorate of Technical Education, was present at the programme as the chief guest, according to a press release.

The Directorate's Barisal Officer, Director Md Israil Hossain, and the Executive Engineer of the Education Engineering Department, Md Shahidul Islam from Barisal, also attended the event.

