Banking sector to move forward if services are brought to small traders’ doorsteps: Janata Bank Chairman

Dr SM Mahfuzur Rahman, Chairman, Janata Bank Limited, said that in order to take the banking sector forward, banking services have to be brought to the doorsteps of small traders.

The Janata Bank Chairman made the statement while speaking as chief guest at the award ceremony for the best borrowers at the Birampur branch in Dinajpur on Friday.

At that time, the 10 best borrowers of the branch were honoured at the event.

General Manager of Rangpur Divisional Office of the Bank Md Abdus Samad; Birampur Branch Manager Md Daniz Uddin Mandal; Dinajpur Area In-charge Syed Abdus Salam, Birampur Municipal Mayor Akkas Ali, Birampur Circle ASP AKM Wahedunnabi, Advocate Maula Box and other officials of Janata Bank were also present during the event.