Bank Asia holds virtual breast cancer awareness programme

TBS Report
24 October, 2021, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2021, 07:53 pm

Tania Nusrat Zaman, director of the Bank, graced the programme as the chief guest

Bank Asia has arranged a virtual breast cancer awareness programme titled 'Myths of Breast Cancer' for all female employees of the bank on the occasion of Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2021.

Tania Nusrat Zaman, director of the Bank, graced the programme as the chief guest, said a press release.

Dr Poovamma CU and Dr Raghavendra Babu both from Cytecare Cancer Hospital of Bangaluru in India were the resource persons of the awareness programme.

The programme was held on 23 October 2021 in collaboration with Cytecare Cancer Hospital with the support of MediAider Ltd. 

Suresh Ramu, CEO of Cytecare Cancer Hospital and Sheikh Shaer Hasan, Chairman of MediAider Ltd, were also present at the programme.

